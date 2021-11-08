The 50-year saga of a new marina in Stratford will finally come to an end in spring as work on the Shakespeare Marina development gathers pace.

Aerial view of the marina (52799673)

The 250-berth marina is currently being developed by Geomac and Land and Water Services on Seven Meadows Rd, and efforts have been made throughout its construction to keep its carbon footprint to a minimum.

The works, which began in spring, have seen 75,000m3 of material excavated to create the marina, the spoil material of which has been re-used to construct the marina’s car park and landscaped areas.

In addition 140 tubular piles from another project have been repurposed as restraint piles for new mooring pontoons and jetties.

Neil Warren of Geomac said: “Like concrete, steel uses a lot of energy so it was a really big thing for us to be able to recycle the piles. Looking forward, the fuel we’ll sell will be Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), which is far greener than diesel, and we’ll have electric charging points for cars and boats.

“We’ll also be using smart meters, whereas in the past you’d have a prepaid meter, so everything will be driven by the cloud and people can turn their electricity off and on and not waste any.”

Plans to build a marina on Seven Meadows Road have existed in various forms since 1974 when planning permission was first granted, and the plan was revived in 2012 before the land was eventually sold to Land and Water Estates in 2016.

Neil explained: “As everyone knows we’re dealing with a very old planning consent, and things were very different back in the day. I would like to encourage the integration of the marina with the town, in the form of something like a coffee shop for people to walk down the beautiful towpath and visit, but obviously we would need all the necessary planning consents.

“That really is a genuine aspiration because I think it’s the best way for the marina to be a good experience for customers and members of the town alike.”

The footbridge for public access (52799671)

The marina is due to be filled with water so that the pontoons and jetties can be installed, and a footbridge has been inserted to provide the general public access along the existing towpath.

Customers can now reserve berths to moor their boats from the end of November in preparation for the marina's opening in Spring 2022.

For more information visit www.shakespearemarina.com