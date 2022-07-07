Stratford man's sight-saving surgery after visit to optician

A DANCE teacher’s eyesight was saved after an optometrist diagnosed him with a closed angle glaucoma and sent him off A&E.

Sergiejs Stepanovs, 47, known as CJ, said he had been suffering from headaches and migraines for months. While doctors had prescribed pain relief, the symptoms continued and CJ’s vision became cloudy.

It was then he decided to call into Specsavers in Stratford.

"I have to confess that I hadn’t had an eye test for a long time, instead I’d been buying ready readers off the shelf, and not really thought about the consequences,” said CJ, who also works in Stratford’s Sainsbury’s store. “What quickly became clear to me, was that neglecting this important health check had put my vision at serious risk.’

Optometrist Chris Docker said the alarm bells rang and after speaking with CJ and carrying out an eye examination, realised his initial concerns were right: it was closed angle glaucoma.

“The high level of the pressure behind his eyes was so alarming that we advised CJ to go to A&E immediately,” said Chris.

Closed-angle glaucoma is a condition where the pressure inside of your eye becomes too high. Immediate treatment is needed to relieve the symptoms and prevent permanent loss of vision.

CJ was admitted to Birmingham Eye Casualty where he had laser surgery in both eyes.

Although now back at work – both at Sainsbury’s and as a dance teacher – he is still under the care of the hospital, with monthly check-ups to monitor the condition. He also developed cataracts, which can be one of the side effects.

“This experience really has taught me to be far more careful about my health,” added CJ. “I’m now telling all my friends that they must get regular eye examinations – if I hadn’t made that trip to Specsavers there’s a strong possibility that I could now be blind.”

Chris added: “It’s unusual to see a case of closed angle glaucoma in someone of CJ’s age – especially when there’s no family history of the disease. But what his story does highlight is the importance of routine eye examinations, as conditions such as glaucoma can be picked up in the early stages when there are often no symptoms.’

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the world.