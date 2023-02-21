Stratford man's 48-hour running challenge while carrying 35lb backpack

A PARTNER at a financial firm in Stratford will be taking on a running challenge that involves covering four miles every four hours for two days… while carrying a 35lb military bergen.

Lloyd Walton will start the challenge at 8pm on Friday, 3rd March, to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity close to his family’s hearts.

He said: “The charity does a fantastic job raising awareness of the genetic disorder, in supporting sufferers and their families, and lobbying government so more life improving drugs can be brought into the NHS for use.”

Lloyd, who works for Wynchwood Investments on Timothy’s Bridge Road, added: “This will be an extremely tough challenge where I will be fighting fatigue, sleep deprivation and the constant discomfort of the bergen itself. It will push me to my physical and mental limits.”

Friends and family will help by running one or two of the legs with Lloyd, but he’s also encouraging others to join him for the 8am slot on Sunday, 5th March, outside Stratford Fire Station at 7.50am.

“The more people the merrier,” he said and added that he will be alternating between jogging and walking.

To support Lloyd’s fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lloyd-walton-4x4x48.