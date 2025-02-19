Stratford man wins £87,000 supercar with 10p competition entry

THE Audi R8 V10 supercar usually costs £87,000 - or just 10p if you're Neil Rowley from Stratford.

The remarkable result came at the 38-year-old courier’s first attempt to win one of the cars on offer on online competition website BOTB.

Presenter Christian Williams visited his office at the end of the day to break the news and show him his new car.

Neil, a father of two, said: “I’ve watched videos of other people winning, so I had a good idea I had won when I saw Christian walk in.

“I’m still in a bit of shock and my wife was very excited and couldn’t believe it.”

Christian Williams and Neil Rowley.

He had driven an R8 15 years ago on a track day but his prize is a limited edition, one of 999.

“I really like supercars and loved my experience of driving it,” he added.

Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Neil for winning this wicked car, which cost him just 10p to enter.

“He is a massive fan of Audis and supercars, so this really is the perfect win for him.

“The fact that he won on his very first attempt makes it even more special.”



