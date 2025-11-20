A STRATFORD man has been jailed for 14 months for stalking.

Thomas McGinn, 33, pleaded guilty to the charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

He was sentenced to jail by Judge Walsh at Warwick Crown Court on 10th November for one year and four months, and three months to run concurrently – meaning the three months is served at the same time.

The judge also granted a lifetime restraining order.

Detectives learned how McGinn would call the victim up to 100 times a day from withheld numbers and leave threatening voicemails.

McGinn’s behaviour continued to escalate, with him contacting a relative of the victim and turning up to places he knew the victim would be.

He created numerous fake social media profiles to harass her and sent unwanted gifts and cash transfers.

Finally, McGinn sent the victim distressing images of himself self-harming and refused to seek help or stop until she attended his address.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and stalking involving serious distress.

Detective Constable Emma Garrett said: “The victim showed extraordinary courage in breaking the silence and reporting the abuse she endured. She was determined to seek justice and protect herself and others from harm.

“Her bravery not only brought her abuser to account, resulting in a conviction and prison sentence, but also stands as an inspiration to others who may be suffering in silence.”

Warwickshire Police encourage anyone who is being stalked or harassed to report this via their website



