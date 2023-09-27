Stratford man jailed for harassing ex-wife with texts and Facebook messages

A STRATFORD man who breached a restraining order by harassing his ex-partner with text messages has been jailed for a year.

Paul Claricoates* was issued with a restraining order in April when a court heard he had stalked his ex-wife following the breakdown of their relationship.

The condition of the restraining order prevented Claricoates from making contact with her including in person, over the phone and on social media.

The day after the restraining order was issued, Claricoates started posting messages on his Facebook page aimed at his ex-wife and over the next three weeks he posted more than 70 similar messages.

Paul Claricoates. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Claricoates was arrested and charged with breaching the order, but despite this, he continued to call and send text messages to the victim.

Appearing at court last week, Claricoates, 48, from the Bishopton area of Stratford, was jailed after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order.

He was also issued with a 10-year restraining order.

Det Con Elyse Robinson said: “Restraining orders are put in place for a reason, to protect vulnerable victims of crime. Claricoates showed complete disregard for this order and no respect for the court, by continuing to harass his ex-partner.

“He has now paid the price and will be able to spend the next year in prison thinking about his behaviour and the impact it has had on others.

“The victim has shown great bravery in pursuing this conviction and I hope this gives other victims of domestic abuse the confidence to come forward. There are people who will listen, and the police and courts will take action to protect you and bring offenders to justice.”

*Warwickshire Police said it protects the identify of victims of crime, including victims of domestic abuse but in this case the victim waived her anonymity in order to allow officers to report the relationship between her and the perpetrator.