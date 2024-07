THE loss of a life to suicide is followed by shock and a sense of disbelief by those who receive the tragic news and afterwards they will have one question on their minds – why?

It’s a question Richard Tidman, aged 35, from Stratford, has been asking a lot after his godmother took her own life last October.

Richard Tidman who is running 60km along the Thames Pathway in September.

“I’ve known her for many years – she was like a second mum to me,” Richard told the Herald.