Stratford man found with three guns and ammo jailed for nine years

TWO Warwickshire men who were caught with guns and ammunition have been jailed.

Police on patrol on the M1 in Nottinghamshire spotted a suspected cloned vehicle at around 9.45pm on 30th March, 2023. The Ford Ranger failed to stop and following a short pursuit crashed into a lorry.

Officers arrested Shera Virk, 34, of Brewery Street, Stratford, who was driving the vehicle, and his passenger Joseph Steele, 24, of Golf Lane, Whitnash.

Inside the pick-up truck police found a black case which contained three firearms and ammunition.

Investigations revealed Virk and Steele had travelled from Warwickshire to Sheffield earlier the same day to get the weapons and were on their return journey when they were stopped.

Joseph Steele, left, and Sheera Virk. Photo: Notts Police

At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (28th February), Steele was jailed for nine years and Virk for eight years. Both were convicted of possession of firearms and possession of prohibited ammunition following a three-week trial at the same court.

Virk was also convicted of dangerous driving.

The investigation led officers to identify further offenders involved in a conspiracy to manufacture and supply firearms to Virk and Steele.

Nottinghamshire Police said they worked closely with South Yorkshire Police to dismantle the organised crime behind the supply of guns and ammunition leading to nine people being convicted.

They are due to be sentenced over the coming months.

The guns found in the pick-up. Photo: Notts Police

Detective Constable Amelia Hicklin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The initial stop by Operational Support officers was an extremely impressive piece of proactive police work. Their alertness and skill on duty allowed us to apprehend these two suspects and take dangerous weapons off the streets and out of harm’s way.

“It also prompted a robust and wider investigation with colleagues from other forces.”