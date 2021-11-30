A man has been charged following an attempted aggravated burglary in Stratford.

At 9.08pm on Saturday Warwickshire Police was called to reports of someone with a gun attempting to force entry to a flat in Clopton Road.

Jessie Gibson, 22, of Clopton Road, Stratford, was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Gibson appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 23rd December.