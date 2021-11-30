Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man charged with after attempted aggravated burglary in Stratford

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 20:28, 30 November 2021
 | Updated: 20:32, 30 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A man has been charged following an attempted aggravated burglary in Stratford.

At 9.08pm on Saturday Warwickshire Police was called to reports of someone with a gun attempting to force entry to a flat in Clopton Road.

Jessie Gibson, 22, of Clopton Road, Stratford, was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Gibson appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 23rd December.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE