A STRATFORD man has been charged with voyeurism following an incident at the H&M clothes store in Leamington.

Luke Poland, of Percy Street, will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Wednesday) following an adjournment of the case at the same court yesterday (Monday).

The 27-year-old was arrested early on Saturday morning.

Warwickshire Police appealed for information after an incident at the H&M store on Leamington’s Parade at 2.15pm on Saturday, 21st January.

A staff member told officers she had challenged a man who she believed had been filming two young girls in the changing rooms.