Following an incident on Evesham Road on Sunday (5th February) one man has been charged with a car crime.

John James Harry Lewis, 33, of Trevelyan Crescent, Stratford, was charged with interfering with a motor vehicle.

Warwickshire police (53437005)

He was remanded to appear before Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday).

A 37-year-old man from Stratford arrested on suspicion of going equipped has been released with no further action.