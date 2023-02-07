John Lewis, 33, of Trevelyan Crescent, Stratford, in court for interfering with a motor vehicle
Published: 10:28, 07 February 2023
| Updated: 10:30, 07 February 2023
Following an incident on Evesham Road on Sunday (5th February) one man has been charged with a car crime.
John James Harry Lewis, 33, of Trevelyan Crescent, Stratford, was charged with interfering with a motor vehicle.
He was remanded to appear before Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday).
A 37-year-old man from Stratford arrested on suspicion of going equipped has been released with no further action.