Stratford man charged on two counts of indecent exposure

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged on two counts of indecent exposure.

Simon Maoudis of Packhorse Road, Stratford, was charged in connection with two incidents on Alcester Road, Stratford on 28th April and 26th April 2022.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Friday.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (47776363)

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information following hte report of an indecent exposure incident outside Stratford School, Alcester Road, at approximately 9.30am on Thursday.

PC Read, Stratford A Shift Response, said: “We are conducting enquires and appealing for information, dashcam or other video footage that may be related to the incident.

“If anyone has seen a man acting suspiciously around Stratford upon Avon School over the past week, please contact Warwickshire Police as soon as possible.

“There will be increased patrols while investigations continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 75 of 28 April 2022.