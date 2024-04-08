Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, a man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Today (Monday, 8th April) Ryan Byrne, aged 34, of Hathaway Green Lane, Stratford, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Tobias Bruce.

The charge is in connection with the death of Tobias Bruce, 32, following a stabbing incident in College Lane, Littlemore, on 25th February.

Tobias and a 28-year-old man were both hospitalised following the stabbing, but Tobias succumbed to his injuries two days later.

So far seven people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old woman from Stratford on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The 21-year-old woman has been released on police bail until 24th June.”