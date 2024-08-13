Stratford man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and false imprisonment after Wootton Wawen incident

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Stratford was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and false imprisonment following an incident in Wootton Wawen.

Warwickshire Police is investigating allegations that the woman, a passenger in a black BMW, got out of the car as the vehicle tried to drive off.

The force said several drivers then passed the woman before one stopped and helped her to call a friend.

The incident, which happened at about 11pm on Thursday, 25th July, near the Navigation Inn pub on the A4300, was reported to police.

Warwickshire Police want to hear from a driver who stopped to help the woman.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. They said the BMW was understood to be driving erratically along Birmingham Road in Stratford at about 10pm.

The car travelled from the town centre in the direction of Wootton Wawen.

The female passenger in the car is believed to have had an argument with the driver shortly before 11pm.

The man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Con Donna Parry said: “We understand this is a concerning incident, but we’re keen to get to the bottom of what happened and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to the person who stopped to help the woman and would encourage them to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Equally if you drove past the woman near the Navigation Inn pub and can help us, it would be great to hear from you.

“Finally, if you saw the black BMW between 10pm and 11pm as it travelled from Stratford town centre to Wootton Wawen, please contact us. Any information could help.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 110 of 26th July.