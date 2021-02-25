'Four police officers assaulted' in Rother Street incident
Published: 08:15, 25 February 2021
| Updated: 08:16, 25 February 2021
Four police officers were allegedly assaulted after they responded to a report of an assault and theft at a shop in Rother Street, Stratford, on Tuesday evening. One of the officers reported being punched to the head and another spat at.
A 30-year-old man from Stratford was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and assaulting emergency workers. He remains in custody.
