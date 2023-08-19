Stratford man, 23, jailed after exchanging explicit images with 13-year-old girl

A STRATFORD man who exchanged indecent photos with a young girl has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Warwickshire Police said Isaac Bramble, 23, contacted the girl online in November 2020 when she was only 13 years old.

After chatting normally for a month, the conversation became sexual. The victim told Bramble she was only 13, but police said he carried on and said he liked the fact she was so young.

Over the next year Bramble sent nude images to the victim and got her to send explicit images to him.

Bramble, who was landlord of the Old Thatch Tavern in Stratford, told the victim he lived in the town and that he worked in a shop and a bar.

Police launched an investigation when the victim’s brother reported concerns.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on 11th August, Bramble was jailed after pleading guilty to two counts of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Bramble, of Greenhill Street, was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Leanne Ganley from Warwickshire Police CID said: “Bramble is a dangerous man who has deliberately exploited a vulnerable young girl.

“Thanks to the bravery of the victim and her family we have been able to put him behind bars where he belongs.

“Investigations of this type are complex, but we will do everything we can to protect young people from harm and bring offenders to justice.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence, please know that you are not alone and there are people who can help you.

“Please speak to us – no matter who the offender is, or when the abuse occurred, we have specially trained officers to help you and make sure you get the justice you deserve.”

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, you can report it to police on 101. If you are in immediate danger dial 999.

You can get more advice and support from:

• The Blue Sky Sexual Assault Referral Centre - https://blueskycentre.org.uk/

• NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk, or visit www.nspcc.org.uk

• Childline – call 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk

If you are concerned about your behaviour or thoughts around children, you can get help. For more information go to www.stopitnow.org.uk.