Stratford Literary Festival Quiz: Win a Season Pass to the festival

GENERAL knowledge was put to the test in the annual Stratford Literary Festival quiz last Wednesday, with funds supporting outreach work in schools and prisons.

But don't worry if you missed it – here are some book-related questions that offer you the chance to win a season pass to the festival worth £30.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is be the first person to email info@stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk with all the correct answers.

And here's a clue to set you off: some of the answers relate to authors appearing at this spring's festival, which launched on Saturday.

Usual Herald competition terms and conditions apply.

1. Name all three of Hilary Mantel's Cromwell novels.

Hilary Mantel (43665261)

2. How old was Hamnet Shakespeare when he died?

3. What contest did Robert Webb win in aid of Comic Relief in 2009?

Robert Webb (45675402)

4. Which local author's novel, House of Glass, was inspired by Hidcote Gardens?

5. Who was Mel Giedroyc's co-host on The Great British Bake Off?

Mel Giedroyc (45675373)

6. Who is the current UK Poet Laureate?

7. What is author Lee Child's real name?

8. Where was Richard Dawkins born?

9. Which book won the 2020 Booker prize?

10. Where did the Crawdads sing?

11. What is the name of Michelle Obama's best-selling autobiography?

Michelle Obama (46713473)

12. What constituency does MP Jess Phillips represent?

13. Who walked The Salt Path?

14. Name the town where Romeo and Juliet is set.

15. Which author warned This is Going to Hurt?

And for the whole family:

16. What is the name of Albert's horse in Michael Morpurgo's War Horse?

17. What are the names of the young boy wizard and a young girl warrior in Cressida Cowell's Wizards of Once?

18. Where does Shaun the Sheep live?

19. What (rather rude) name does Liz Pichon's Tom Gates give his grandparents?

20. Which famous bear lived in Hundred Acre Wood?