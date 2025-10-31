A STELLAR line-up, including Sir Philip Pullman, Nicola Sturgeon and Lyse Doucet, continues at the Stratford Literary until Sunday.

The festival, for the first time, takes place over four days and will feature 70 events involving broadcasters, bestselling authors, celebrities, thought leaders, experts, comedians and historians as well as emerging writers, workshops and events for families.

Stratford Literary Festival

“This is the biggest autumn festival we’ve staged yet,” said festival director Annie Ashworth, “and we’re really excited by the stature of some of the speakers and the broad reach of the programme which we think includes something for everyone – whether your interest is comedy, history, world affairs, great fiction, wine, crafting, or you simply want to come and hear experts and learn new things.”

Tickets are available from www.stratlitfest.co.uk.