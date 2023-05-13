Stratford Lib Dems look for answers about relief road and Gateway projects

TWO major projects that are shrouded in uncertainty are being investigated as a matter of urgency by the Liberal Democrat administration now running Stratford District Council.

The Lib Dems are trying to find out what is going on with Stratford’s Gateway Project and also the town’s proposed South Western Relief Road.

Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East), the party’s leader on the council, told the Herald yesterday (Wednesday) that she’d asked David Buckland, the authority’s chief executive, to give her a briefing on these two issues as “a top priority”.