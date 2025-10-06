STRATFORD Leisure Centre was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to a fire that started in the centre’s sauna.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at around 3pm. The sauna had opened the same morning for the first time following a refurbishment.

A WCC spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just before 3.10pm on Friday 3rd October to reports of a fire at Stratford Leisure Centre.

“Three appliances were dispatched to the scene and on arrival crews discovered a fire located in the sauna which had spread to a void. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and carried out thorough safety checks throughout the premises.

“Crews remained on site to damp down affected areas and ventilate the building to ensure it was safe."



