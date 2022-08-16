Stratford lawyers take on three-day bike ride for children's charity

TWO lawyers from Stratford raised more than £3,000 for a children’s charity when they joined 45 others on a 185-mile ride from York Castle to near Warwick.

Mike Wakeling and Alastair Frew, who are partners at Lodders, were part of the team riding for three days on the 10th anniversary fundraising ride for Molly Ollys.

Mike Wakeling and Alastair Frew Photo: Dave Warren/Picture Team (58660839)

In total the event raised more than £70,000 for the charity which was set up Rachel Ollerenshaw and her husband, Tim, after their daughter, Molly, died from a rare kidney cancer.

Following the ride, Rachel said: “We hoped the event would be special to mark the 10th anniversary of Molly Ollys and it far exceeded our expectations on so many levels.

“The camaraderie between all the riders and support team made it a unique and very special few days. It was certainly a challenge, but Mike and Alastair with all the riders faced these head-on every one of the three days, looked out for each other and helped the team of riders to complete each day.”

Mike added: “Choosing to take part in the Molly Ollys Bike Ride was an easy decision. Molly was at school with my son Ben, and I know Tim and Rachel well. It was devastating when Molly was diagnosed, aged just three, with a Wilms tumour, and despite a long and brave five-year fight, she died in 2011.

“When I heard about the bike ride, I just wanted to take part and help raise funds to support Molly Olly and its team to continue their amazing work.”

Molly Ollys supports babies and children up to 18 who have life-threatening illnesses. It also supports their families, helping with emotional wellbeing, and providing gifts to individuals, and therapeutic toys and books to children and hospitals throughout the UK.