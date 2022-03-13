Stratford jeweller sees profits increase to £7.8million during Covid year

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

HERITAGE jeweller Pragnell maintained its Midas touch, despite the challenges of Covid and lockdown.

The family-run business, which has stores in Stratford, London’s Mayfair and Leicester, saw profits before tax jump from £4.1m in 2020 to £7.8m for 2021.

Pragnell's store in Stratford (55418028)

Turnover was up by 21 per cent, at £63m in 2021, compared with £52m the year before, despite the business weathering three lockdown closures.

Pragnell does not rely as heavily on tourism as some of its rival luxury jewellers, which helped cushion the business while travel restrictions were in force.

And according to chief executive Charlie Pragnell, people who live near London were less keen on shopping in the capital between lockdowns and opted instead to visit the Stratford or Leicester stores.

They also were unable to splash out on travelling abroad, so had more money to spend on luxury items like jewellery.

He said: “Birthdays, engagements, anniversaries and other important moments and milestones in people’s lives still happened.

“People had more time to make discerning decisions and I’m glad they had more time to look further afield and choose us.”

The business, which employs just over 100 staff, is a long-term favourite with royalty from all over the world including the UK, plus actors, musicians and sports stars.

Investing in jewellery to pass down through the family is still very much in fashion.

He explained: “If you inherit a ring that was your grandmother’s, when you put it on you will remember her and feel that emotion.”

Trends are often linked to economic indicators and with high inflation and uncertain times, there has been a move towards yellow gold and rose-gold jewellery and watches.

Charlie explained: “The gold price is going up and there is a feeling of security with gold, as the colour and feel of it is warming and comforting.”

Charlie Pragnell (55418038)

Layering several yellow and rose gold necklaces of varying lengths of different chain patterns, and also rings to be worn on the third finger of the right hand are also popular.

Despite digital displays, classic wrist watches are still big sellers.

“The concept of being able to make several hundred tiny pieces of metal, put them together, drop a hairspring into the movement and it starts beating like a heart and tells the time is incredible,” he pointed out.

“These tiny pieces of metal working together to tell the time is amazing. It’s great craftsmanship and it’s somehow magical and that’s one reason people like them and because it’s you wearing it, winding it and moving your wrist that powers the watch, you have a physical relationship with it that you don’t have with an electronic device such as an iPhone,” he added.

An important element of the business is the buying and selling of antique jewellery and Pragnell also has watch and jewellery workshops at its Leicester location.

The company, which was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2018, has been making jewellery since 1850.

It is involved in the Prince’s Trust scheme and takes on apprentices.

“We have people who have been in the trade a long time – our eldest employee is in his late 70s, while the youngest is just 18,” said Charlie. “A really important part of the watch and jewellery world is to be able to pass on information and knowledge in the different specialisms, whether that’s antique jewellery, watches, gemmology, valuations, jewellery manufacturing or watch servicing.”

As for the enduring appeal of jewellery – even through a pandemic, he added: “It’s very personal and emotive.

“You could argue it’s Shakespearean in its complexities because it’s tied up with all sorts of motivations.

“People want jewellery for different reasons – emotion, status – but often it is a physical embodiment of memory and that really doesn’t change.”