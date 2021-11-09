Stratford Interfaith Forum to hold Armistice remembrance service

The Armistice Day remembrance service will this year be held by the Stratford-upon-Avon Interfaith Forum (SAIF), a multi-faith organisation.

Paper poppy used to commemorate Armistice Day isolated on white. (52819241)

The SAIF will hold the service on the 11th November in the Garden of Remembrance in Old Town, and will include readings from a number of holy texts to commemorate those who have given their lives in conflict.

Chair of SAIF, Hobbs Bashir said: “Faith is extremely important for everybody, whether you have a religion or not, or even an amalgamation of different faiths. When you have something as personal as that, I think connection to other human beings who share your values is important, both for dialogue and community cohesion.

“Over the years we’ve had lots of speakers from different religions and it does nothing but add value to our own experience. We’re a really inclusive, diverse town, and we’re just helping to promote that a bit.”

The service will mark the anniversary of the day in 1918 when an armistice was signed by allied forces and Germany, ending the conflict that claimed around 40 million lives.

Hobbs said: “My parents are from Pakistan, my great-uncles fought in WWII, and any commonwealth country will have made a sacrifice of some sort and contributed to the war effort. So this is an opportunity for those who have that shared experience to come together and remember.”

The service will take place at the Garden of Remembrance in Old Town, at 10.55am on 11th November.