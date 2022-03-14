Stratford hotel's new owners bring back the Grosvenor name

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

THE Grosvenor Hotel is officially back up and running in Stratford.

Once again the Grosvenor Hotel, Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kevin Taylor accompanied by his wife and mayoress Pauline Taylor cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside Clive Nicholls, Chairman of Brightstar Hospitality Management, and Stephanie Sorum, general manager, pictured right. Photo: Iain Duck G1/3/22/6465. (55435923)

As reported by the Herald in September, the new owners of what was briefly the Villare Hotel, were determined to revert back to the original name.

On Friday (10th March) dignitaries, including the town mayor Cllr Kevin taylor, gathered at the Warwick Road business to unveil the new signage and a return of the Grosvenor name which had been in use for about 40 years.

Clive Nicholls, chairman of the new owners, Brightstar Hospitality Management and a Stratford resident, said: "We were very happy to have so many well-wishers attend the event re-launching the Grosvenor.

“We look forward to welcoming the residents of Stratford when they come back again to experience the hotel.”