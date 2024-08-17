CANCER has had a major impact on Simon Salazar’s life with his mother battling the disease twice and his uncle sadly succumbing to it.

In response, Simon, events manager at the White Swan Hotel in Stratford, has organised a charity dinner dance at the hotel in September to raise funds for Shakespeare Hospice as it marks its 25th year as well as Stratford Foodbank.

The team at the White Swan Hotel in Stratford are looking forward to welcoming guests to the charity ball. Photo: Mark Williamson

“There are so many people out there who have been affected by cancer, they’ve either had to live with it or know someone who has and they’ve also experienced the professionalism and care of the hospice nurses. My mum, Lynne, has had cancer twice and survived but her brother, Carl, my uncle, died from cancer so the hospice is a very worthy cause to support,” said Simon.