Stratford hotel closing to give staff a wellbeing week

A STRATFORD hotel is closing for 10 days as part of a new ‘Wellbeing Week’ designed to help boost the morale and wellness of its staff.

Arden Hotel Photo: Matthew D. Shaw (54072221)

The Arden Hotel, on Waterside, will close between 9th and 18th January.

Staff can opt to spend the time however they wish, or can join wellbeing events put on by the hotel including an exercise session from a personal trainer.

The Eden Hotel Collection, which owns the Arden, decided to launch the initiative across all of its hotels to give staff a break after a difficult year for the hospitality industry.

Mark Chambers, managing director at The Eden Hotel Collection, said: “We are very conscious of the impact the last 18 months has had on our people and really wanted to ensure everyone has the time and space to focus on their health and wellbeing.

“Whether that’s by joining one of the wellbeing sessions, or by spending time with their family and friends, we hope the Wellbeing Week will help all staff return into the new year refreshed and ready to welcome back our guests.”