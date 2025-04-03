THE Shakespeare Hospice has introduced a new service designed to support patients experiencing isolation and loneliness due to life-limiting conditions.

Launched yesterday (Wednesday), the Companion at Home service aims to prevent loneliness which can lead to people having feelings of anxiety and depression.

Patients will be offered regular visits from trained volunteers who provide social interaction, engage patients in activities and offer reassurance.

The Shakespeare Hospice is proud to introduce its new ‘Companion at Home’ service

Hannah McKelvie, head of clinical operations and quality lead, at the Shottery-based hospice, said: “We know that living with a life-limiting condition can be an incredibly isolating experience. Through the Companion at Home service, we hope to bring comfort and companionship to those who may otherwise feel alone.

“Our dedicated volunteers are committed to enhancing the emotional well-being of our patients, ensuring they have the support they need to live as well as possible.”

Hannah added: “The Shakespeare Hospice has long been at the forefront of providing compassionate, holistic care for patients and their loved ones. The launch of Companion at Home further strengthens our mission to improve the quality of life for those facing serious illness.”

For further information visit www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk. If you are interested in becoming a Companion at Home volunteer, call 01789 266852 or email volunteer@theshakespearehospice.org.uk.



