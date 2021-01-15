Stratford High Street barriers come down during lockdown

It was decided today (Friday) that the barriers on Stratford High Street should be removed until the end of the current lockdown period.

When retail is allowed to open again the measures will be reinstated.

For the last couple of weeks workmen had continued to open and close the barriers twice a day, which sees it revert from daytime pedestrian usage to allowing traffic in the evening through to mid-morning. This is in accordance with the measures put in place in the summer.

Speaking to the Herald this afternoon, deputy council leader Daren Pemberton confirmed the decision after a meeting between district, county and town councils, Shakespeare’s England and Stratforward BID.

Cllr Pemberton said the Bridge Street measures would still remain in place. The High Street barriers are expected to be removed sometime next week.

He also stressed that the costs of Covid-19 town centre barrier schemes were met by central government and did not come out of council coffers.

See more on this story in next week’s Herald.