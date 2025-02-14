WILDCATS were go at Stratford High School this week with a rip-roaring production of High School Musical.

It was directed, produced and choreographed by the school’s performing arts team, including Mrs Hopkins, Mrs Deeley, Mr Stern, Miss Thomas and Miss Gray, led by head of performing arts, Mr Fleming. Sound and lighting by the student tech team, led by Mr Stern.

The cast of Stratford School’s production of High School Musical staged this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

The school said: “It was a feel-good production, full of energy and passion, had the audience singing the songs on the way out. The hard work and commitment of the cast and staff was so evident, as was their ability to work together as a team, enabling impressive choreography to be pulled off with aplomb. The confidence of the soloists was impressive, with strong and compelling vocals, one of the leads is only in Year 8 which is to be particularly congratulated.

“The whole school production, involving students from every year-group, left audiences calling for more and eagerly awaiting to the next school show, congratulations to all involved.”

