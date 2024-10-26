Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Best Green Business: Shakespeare Distillery

THIS award completed a special hat-trick for Shakespeare Distillery, based in Stratford.

Founder and director Peter Monks said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won Best Green Business for the third year running.

“It was always our plan from the outset to minimise our impact on the environment, such as our choice of energy efficient stills to produce our spirits, and following COP26 in Glasgow we decided to formalise our strategy to reduce our emissions.

“An initial Carbon Footprint Assessment in 2022 identified key areas to focus on, resulting in a 30 per cent reduction in equivalent CO2 emissions year on year.

Shakespeare Distillery won Best Green Business, sponsored by the University of Warwick. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We continue to make changes this year which will see a further reduction in this and future years, for example reducing the weight of glass in our bottles.

“Winning this award is testament to how hard the entire team at Shakespeare Distillery work all year round with an environmental focus throughout our production and visitor experiences we offer.

“Everyone is really proud to be recognised for playing our small part in minimising our environmental impact in Stratford.”

You can buy photos from the event at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p227435517