THE boss of a Stratford-based car and battery industry recruitment specialist says being named best employer sends out a ‘strong signal’ to clients and candidates.

Steve Doyle, founder and chief executive of EVera Recruitment which won the best employer category at the Herald Business and Tourism Awards, described the win as a “very proud moment”.

He said: “Even though we are an internationally recognised business and do business all over the world, our employees are local – many are from in or around Stratford.

“To be recognised as the best employer in the area, was a very proud moment for me personally, because I set out to establish a business with a set of values.

“The team were also very proud and we had a great evening at the awards dinner – it was genuinely exciting, as you only find out on the night if you have won and it was a lovely to be able to celebrate together as a team.”

EVera is based in an eco-friendly Huf house in Timothy’s Bridge Road and the team are involved in hiring for EV, battery and gigafactory-related roles all over the world.

Some of its client partners include the £130 million UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry, Aston Martin, Unipart, Lotus, Tata Technologies and Dyson.

EVera Recruitment CEO Steve Doyle, centre, pictured with his team, including Kasia Jendroska, head of delivery, andRob Young, associate dirctor. Photo: Mark Williamson

Steve, an engineer who was born and brought up in Stratford, added: “From a hiring perspective, winning that award is a huge positive because it sends out a strong signal.

“Our clients know recruitment is a people-to-people business and see we look after our own people.

“We hire and we nurture in an environment where people have a very good work/health balance.

“Our core values are that we are in the room, we exceed and we care.

“That means we’re there, we’re positive and believe in what we’re doing.

“We like to surprise our candidates and clients by doing a little bit more than they expect.

“And recruitment is an industry where things can be rushed or overlooked, but we care about our candidates and our clients and each other.

“If you look after everyone and make sure they are happy, people stay.”

Nominations are now open for this year’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism awards.

There are 13 categories to choose from, spanning all types of businesses, pubs, restaurants, cafes, hotels, charities and not-for-profits.

This year’s categories are:

Best Online Business

Best Family Business, sponsored by Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall

Team of the Year

The table sponsor on the night is Shakespeare’s England while Wright Engineering is the programme sponsor.

RSC actor Christopher Saul will once again host the awards finale at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford on Friday, 17th October.

