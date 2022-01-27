Stratford headteacher's hopes for reform that helps disadvantaged children

January is named after Janus, the Roman god of beginnings, who was usually depicted with two faces, one looking backwards and one looking forwards. Consequently, this is a time when people review the past and make new resolutions.

Neil Wallace, Stratford School Head (54534026)

The Department for Education is preparing a White Paper to be published in the spring outlining their future priorities. Central to this should be reducing the disadvantaged gap, though education is just one of the areas where that gap manifests itself.

The current vogue in government circles is for ‘evidence-based’ actions. Alas, sometimes the evidence highlights the problem without necessarily providing an effective solution.

The Education Policy Institute estimated in 2019 that the gap in GCSE English and maths results for students eligible for the pupil premium and their peers would not close until 2581 – about 20 generations! Their 2020 annual report went further, suggesting that the gap is not closing, whilst their 2021 report found that a three-year funding package totalling £13.5bn will be required by the government to reverse the damage to students’ learning as a result of the pandemic.

There has been some additional funding with the government promoting a National Tutoring Programme (NTP) encouraging schools to purchase subsidised tuition for disadvantaged students. This barely scratches the surface and much of this funding is outsourced to private companies employing tutors, which seems an unfortunate misdirection of precious funding. One of the NTP tuition partners highlight their ‘strong track record of delivering high-impact tuition’ in their year one impact report. They go on to note that for GCSE students, the average attendance rate was 45 per cent, with only 49 per cent of those students making progress in maths and only 49 per cent of those students made progress in English. So, a minority of targeted students actually engage; and a minority of those make any progress! Perhaps time to rethink the ‘evidence’ of a flagship national programme with very limited impact.

The rationale for the NTP initiative is anchored in research from the Education Endowment Foundation suggesting that tutoring can boost progress by up to five months, with ‘extensive evidence’ showing that tutoring is one of the most effective tools to support learning. However, this comes with certain caveats that question the validity of outsourcing support to external companies. Tuition is more likely to make an impact when there is an understanding of the individual student and this knowledge is used to select content appropriately linked to what is being taught in the curriculum. This is less likely to happen with an external tutor with no connection with the school.

Perhaps not surprisingly, evaluations conducted by organisations connected with the NTP typically show larger impacts. After all, why would a company not seek to justify their funding stream? At least this year has seen the addition of a school-led tutoring route giving schools some flexibility to organise matters themselves which is a step in the right direction.

Hopefully the spring White Paper will seek to prioritise funding schools to do what is best in their context. Clearly the disadvantaged gap is not an issue solely facing education. Last week we discovered that three of our disadvantaged students had never visited a dentist.

GCSE English and maths grades are merely part of a bigger issue. Further investment is needed beyond schools – in wider children’s services and mental health services; supported by an urgent child poverty strategy. There is no quick-fix to this problem, but it does require joined-up thinking to address pre-existing inequalities in across our society.