Stratford headteacher rues missed opportunity to rethink exams

AND we’re off! It's the beginning of external GCSE and A Level examinations – the first summer exams for three years. Students throughout the region and across the country have returned to the ancient ritual of sitting in sports halls for hours at a time completing the handwritten responses deemed necessary to prove what they know and understand. For some, this is sign of a return to normality and the fairest way to assess learning. For others, this is a missed opportunity and unfair process given the uneven impact of the pandemic on young people.

Neil Wallace, Stratford School Head (57056597)

Nevertheless, it was encouraging to see Ofqual, the exam watchdog, produce a three-year plan announcing that it will carry out research into how technology can be better used to assess students’ work. This has raised the tantalising prospect that eventually on-screen exams and other digital forms of assessment might be introduced for future A Level and GCSE students. Ofqual plans to explore the use of online adaptive testing – where digital exams automatically adjust the difficulty of questions as students go through it, to suit a candidate’s ability level. This could lead to the end of tiered GCSE papers where, for some subjects, schools must decide to enter a student into the higher (grades 9-4) or foundation tier (grades 5-1) papers. This can be a difficult decision for schools to make as it essentially limits the grades a student can achieve. Adaptive testing is just one way examinations could change without even considering other less stressful ways of measuring attainment.

In the meantime, it is certainly true that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of some young people. According to a survey by the Association of School and College Leaders, more than 80 per cent of headteachers have reported that stress and anxiety among students taking their exams this summer is higher than in pre-pandemic years. This increased stress and anxiety can manifest itself in a range of ways including higher levels of student absence, a rise in incidents of self-harm and challenging behaviours. It can sometimes be worse among A Level students who did not have the experience of taking GCSE exams because they were cancelled as a result of the pandemic. As a result, schools and colleges have received more requests than pre-pandemic for students to be able to take exams in separate rooms away from the main exam hall, which puts a great deal of pressure both on available space and the recruitment of invigilators.