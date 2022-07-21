Stratford group restarts campaign for return to EU

A GROUP that wants to see the UK renew its membership of the EU has restarted campaigning following a break forced by the pandemic.

Stratford4Europe gathered yesterday (Wednesday) on the Bancroft Gardens to re-launch its campaign.

The group's relaunch in Stratford. (58136803)

The group said that two-and-a-half years since the UK formally left the European Union, the case for rejoining is becoming clearer every day.

“Even Conservative politicians and the right-wing press are being forced to admit that Boris Johnson mis-sold his ‘oven ready’ Brexit deal which plainly isn’t working,” they said.

The group added it will be sending an open letter to Stratford MP and new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, reminding him of his previous commitment to the importance of the UK being in the European Union single market. The letter will urge him to use his new position to pursue a U-turn in government policy.

Live events are also being planned. Two experts in European law will speak in Stratford, Professor Michael Dougan from the University of Liverpool, and Professor Christophe Hillion, from the University of Oslo. Both will speak about ‘What next for EU-UK relations?’ at an event at 7pm on Wednesday, 14th September, Stratford-upon-Avon School hall.

John Cain, chair of Stratford4Europe, said: “The immediate down-sides of leaving the EU were masked by the Covid pandemic and more recently by the war in Ukraine.

“However, the true costs of leaving the EU are now becoming clearer by the day. We are now seeing a tsunami of emerging facts and figures which show the grievous damage leaving the EU is doing to our country.

“As well we are seeing a clear shift in public opinion with more-and-more people now speaking up in favour of this country mending its broken relationship with Europe.

“As a result we have judged the time is right for us to restart our campaign for the UK to once again take up its rightful position as a key player at the top table in Europe.”