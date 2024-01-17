Stratford group is offering chance to learn about beekeeping
Published: 09:06, 17 January 2024
| Updated: 09:14, 17 January 2024
STRATFORD Beekeepers’ Association is offering people the chance to experience the buzz from keeping bees and harvesting honey.
The group is running courses including a taster day on Saturday, 27th January at Luddington Village Hall.
Experts will be on hand to answer questions as well as provide practical demonstrations… but with no live bees. The course, which costs £25, is from 10am till 4pm.