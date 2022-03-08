Stratford grandfather fleeing across the country to Poland

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Stratford grandfather John Shearing, 75, had to fend for himself when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last Monday.

With no help from the British embassy – the ambassador and staff had already left Kyiv – John, who has run his own animal nutrition business, Right Frank, in Ukraine for many years, made a lucky escape by car.

John, pictured, and wife Julia have a daughter and two children. Julia told the Herald: “He drove himself from his base in Odessa and a few colleagues through the night and reached Kraków in Poland.”

Julia continued: “Ukraine is John’s second home, he’s worked there for more than 20 years. He drives back and forth every year, so now I know he’s in Poland I feel relieved.”

However, the couple will now face a lot of uncertainty. Julia said: “He’s safe, but with regards to his flat and business premises in Odessa, goodness knows if there will be anything to go back to.”

Messaging his family back home, John gave a glimpse of what he has gone through: “As you will have seen the situation in Ukraine is horrific with hundreds of thousands trying to leave causing mega transport problems and extremely long journeys spent in the cold with virtually no comfort.

“The Right Frank staff are all safe at the present with many of them staying in their (or friends’) dachas in the countryside. Many of my friends in Odessa have managed to go across the border – I had offered several of them a lift with me last Wednesday but they were convinced that Putin wouldn’t invade.

“Unfortunately Igor wasn’t allowed to leave Ukraine because he is 57 and may be called up to fight.”

Sharing what he had so far of the invasion, John said: “In terms of military action, the Ukrainian forces and the population are putting up tremendous resistance and Russian forces are failing to hold many areas that they think they have under control.

“In Odessa there have been rocket attacks but the Russian army was redirected north to the Kyiv attack. Putin has made a huge miscalculation in so many areas and hopefully he will soon leave this planet, together with his gangster friends.

“The Ukrainian conflict is a fight for democracy and Putin and craziness must be wiped out one way or the other. I once thought he was a smart operator but clearly his soundness of mind had left his body.”

Julia said she hoped John would be safely back in Stratford later this week.