Stratford GP health column – take advantage of NHS screening services

SEEING the doctor when you are concerned or find something abnormal makes sense.

It’s often more challenging to understand why you should do tests when you have no symptoms or concerns. Screening programmes are designed to act like sieves to pick up people with no symptoms but who may be at increased risk of developing the condition being screened.

If your test is positive, it does not mean you have the condition, it just means you will need further tests to establish a diagnosis and assess whether or not you require further treatment.