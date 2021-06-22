On the tee â¦. Shane Williams of Warwickshire Golf Sim. Photo: Mark Williamson W19/6/21/9186. (48236787)

A NEW business venture swung into action in Stratford last week offering golfers the chance to improve their game using high-tech simulators.

Warwickshire Golf Sim has been set up by husband-and-wife team Shane and Beth Williams with the aim of allowing golfers of all levels to play the game they love year-round.

They have installed two simulators – each costing £55,000 – at the site in Stratford Technology Park. The machines not only give detailed analysis of a player’s swing but also give golfers the chance to test themselves on the world’s most famous and challenging courses.

The high-tech tee mat even adjusts to create uphill and downhill slopes.

“The sims we’ve got have been voted the number one sims in the world for the last five years,” Shane told the Herald. “There’s not many of them in the UK – there’s a few down south but we’re the first to have this type up here.”

Last week, some golf pros were using the machines to examine their backspin.

“It will pick up every single fine detail – it’s really impressive,” added Shane, who also runs a telecoms company with his wife.

Golf balls are hit at a high-impact screen, with each shot being captured by a camera, which accurately predicts where the ball would have landed on your chosen course.

“It will give you live data on the screen to tell you exactly how far and how you’re hitting it and whereabouts on your club you’re hitting it,” explained Shane.

“You can practise, you can hone your irons game or your distance, or you can play some of the biggest golf courses in the world, so we can play Pebble Beach, you can play courses in Japan, China, America and the UK. It’s the most realistic version of playing that course without travelling all the way to the course.”

Shane said the simulators also gave everyone, from seasoned golfers to beginners, the chance to practise their skills before going out on a course.

“The people using them go from your high-end pro – Rory McIlroy’s got one and practises on that – to my eight-year-old lad, who just picked up a golf club last week for the first time. He can hit a golf ball without having to look for where it has gone and can really practise his skills.

“The beauty of it is that, even if it’s the first time you’ve picked up a golf club, you can’t go wrong.”

As well as the simulators, which are each housed in private, air-conditioned suites, Warwickshire Golf Sim has a bar with Sky Sports.

The suites can be booked by single golfers, a group of friends, families or a business.

And, as Shane points out, it’s available to use even when the British weather does its worst.

https://warwickshiregolfsim.co.uk.