THE LIONESSES’ stunning victory over Spain in Sunday’s Euros final is an incredible inspiration to girls across Stratford, who dream of following in their footsteps.

With 16 teams at the club, ranging from U8’s to open age and 270 registered players, Stratford Town Women & Girls FC is one of the biggest female clubs in Warwickshire.

Chair and club secretary Charlie Jones, who cheered on the Lionesses on the night, told the Herald: “Hannah Hampton was exceptional in not just the penalties but throughout the game and the tournament as a whole.

“Jessica Carter had a great game as well, even though she's faced some tough online abuse it didn't affect her game.

Top and left, Stratford Town Football Club girls celebrating the Euros. Above, the scene of joy after Sunday’s victory in Hannah Hampton’s old home town where the Studley Stitchers had paid knitted homage with a postbox topper. Photo: Eamonn Quirke

“Girls see them on TV and want to be that player.

“Everyone wants to be Hannah Hampton or Chloe Kelly, it inspires them to give it a go.”

Charlie added that high-profile, televised tournaments like the Euros show girls they can have a career in football.

And, even if they don’t make it as a footballer, there are other important roles such as female referees, coaches and team managers.

She and her fellow coaches have noticed a difference, in that girls used to come to the club age 11 not knowing the basics, whereas now as a result of watching the Lionesses and big female clubs on TV, they’re far more clued-up.

“When we started, the under-11s or under-12s would be brand new and we’d have to literally go back to the beginning and start with the basics of how to kick a football, whereas now, we could set up a team for that age group, as they've already got that understanding and have already been out in the garden kicking a football around,” Charlie said.

She added: “When I was in school, I wasn't allowed to play because I was a girl.

“All of us involved in female sport have to keep it going for the girls, keep it alive but it's a constant battle.

“It's going in the right direction and winning the Euros really help the cause, but there's still much further to go.”

STFC girls celebrating the Euros.

Gab Zaffignani, who lives in Shottery and has strong links to Stratford Town FC including as a coach, recently moved from Birmingham City to Aston Villa to coach under-12 girls.

He agrees TV coverage of women’s football has massively boosted interest and attendance at clubs, training and matches, with many more girls signing up to play.

He said: “The fact that not just Sunday’s win but every single game in the Euros was televised, has brought a lot more young girls into watching the game of football, and therefore, starting to dream of playing at that level.”

Years ago, he says, they wore shirts bearing the names of male football players but these days their heroes are female – including Studley’s Hannah Hampton, Barford’s Jess Carter and Chloe Kelly, Ellie Roebuck and Alessia Russo.

“We coaches say: ‘Can you dribble like so-and-so, crossing the ball or finish, or defend like so-and-so?” he explained.

“The girls get inspiration and ideas from being able to copy somebody and they want to play like that - that's probably going to be the biggest inspiration from the Euros.”

STFC girls celebrating the Euros.

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella shared in the excitement, telling the Herald: “The Lionesses made us proud every step of the way.

“Congratulations on their stunning victory, and being crowned as once again European champions.

“I would like to particularly congratulate Hannah - Studley is very proud!

“And a big shout out to Jess Carter too.

“What fantastic Warwickshire football talent!"

Stratford Town Women & Girls FC chair and club secretary Charlie Jones says membership and interest is “massive”.

And it’s not just more girls playing. Since the last Euros in 2023, more adult women who’ve never played before have started playing five-a-side.

Charlie said: “You don’t have to be a certain level to play – football is for absolutely everybody.”

· Training for Stratford Town Women & Girls is on Mondays, at Stratford Town FC, Knights Lane, Tiddington, CV37 7BZ.

· Matches are on Saturday mornings.

· ‘Just Play’ sessions on Tuesdays at 7pm are popular with women who fancy a game of five-a-side and the club also offers walking football slots.

· ‘Wildcat’ sessions for girls aged 4-7, offer a chance to learn the basics and have fun.

· See www.stwgfc.co.uk for more details.



