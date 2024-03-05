Stratford gin maker launches Mother’s Ruin – and announces festival return
Published: 14:42, 05 March 2024
SHAKESPEARE Distillery is embracing London’s disreputable history of gin drinking with the name of its new drink… Mother’s Ruin.
The firm said the name of its dry gin is a humorous nod to gin drinking depicted in William Hogarth’s famous print Gin Lane.
Simon Picken, pictured, director at Shakespeare Distillery said: “We’re delighted to launch our Mother’s Ruin gin to add to our portfolio of premium, handcrafted products.