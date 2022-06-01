Stratford gets another ice-cream parlour as new store opens in Sheep Street
A NEW gelateria in Stratford is aiming to keep customers cool with 30 flavours of ice cream.
Romeo & Gelatio, at 35 Sheep Street, was officially launched on Saturday by town mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve.
Owner Paul Ellis, who also runs fudge and confectionery store ‘Ellis’ next door, has decorated the ice-cream parlour with life-size models of black-and-white dairy cows – dubbed ‘Linda Moo McCartney’ and ‘Lick Jagger’.
Varieties of ice cream on offer include double cream vanilla, Maltesers, Rolo, Ferrero Rocher and cookie dough.
Paul recently applied to set a new Guinness World Record with the world’s largest bucket of candyfloss. He is awaiting confirmation that the five-gallon buckets, made by wife Davina, have smashed international records.