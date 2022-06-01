Stratford gets another ice-cream parlour as new store opens in Sheep Street

A NEW gelateria in Stratford is aiming to keep customers cool with 30 flavours of ice cream.

Romeo & Gelatio, at 35 Sheep Street, was officially launched on Saturday by town mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve.

Romeo and Gelato (57018589)

Owner Paul Ellis, who also runs fudge and confectionery store ‘Ellis’ next door, has decorated the ice-cream parlour with life-size models of black-and-white dairy cows – dubbed ‘Linda Moo McCartney’ and ‘Lick Jagger’.

Varieties of ice cream on offer include double cream vanilla, Maltesers, Rolo, Ferrero Rocher and cookie dough.

Paul recently applied to set a new Guinness World Record with the world’s largest bucket of candyfloss. He is awaiting confirmation that the five-gallon buckets, made by wife Davina, have smashed international records.