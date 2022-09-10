Stratford Gateway Project will be delivered in my lifetime, vows council leader

A NEW masterplan is to be drawn up for the Gateway site in Stratford as moves are made to keep inching the project forward.

Stratford District Council this week agreed a design brief that will be used to create a fresh masterplan for the land that sits between Arden Street, Windsor Street and Birmingham Road.

The council’s cabinet also agreed on Monday (5th September) to set aside £50,000 to fund consultants to create the detailed masterplan, including the key part of the project – a World Shakespeare Centre.