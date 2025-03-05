Stratford football club that’s offering a Second Chance for youngsters

A NEW community learning hub has been launched at Stratford Town FC which will offer opportunities to thousands of young people many of whom will have struggled at school.

The Second Chance project sees the football club partner with training business Mi for the pioneering scheme with other centres set to be rolled out around the country.

Mike Turner, from the Stratford-based company with offices in Timothy’s Bridge Road, explained that the classrooms will be situated in a series of modular buildings set to be installed at the Knights Lane ground.

The five classrooms, lecture theatre and canteen will be in place over the summer with work starting at the end of the current football season.

He added that as well as offering opportunities for those who had struggled to learn in a more conventional setting, the courses would also be available to those enrolled on the football club’s academy programme should students decide that a career in sport was not for them.

Jed McCrory with WCC leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe.

“My background is in professional sport and I believe that sport and sports grounds in particular are great places for making people feel comfortable,” Mr Turner said.

“Although our background is in apprenticeships, we are diversifying into short courses, mainly in hospitality and construction because they are the two areas where we believe there is a need.

“As well as the classrooms there will be areas for practical work.

“If a child doesn’t want to go into sport and they decide they want to go in another direction then we can offer the courses to follow it through. Linking with the club and its sponsors we can then see if we can get them a place in their business or we will use our own connections. We are trying to offer something for everybody.

“This is an opportunity for some children that nobody else wants and we are giving them a second chance.”

Mike Turner

The new building will also mean the number of students enrolled into Stratford Town’s football academy can double from 30 to 60 each year.

Club chairman Jed McCrory said: “At Stratford Town, football is more than just a game. It’s a passion and a way to bring people together.

“This season has been a remarkable journey of progress and determination. But our vision extends far beyond the pitch. We don’t just want to be a football club—we want to be the heart of our community.

“That is why we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mi, a team renowned for their expertise, experience, and dedication to accessible education. Together, we are committed to breaking barriers, opening doors, and making education and opportunity available to all.

“By combining our passion for empowering local talent and community-centric approach with MI’s educational expertise and unwavering belief in lifelong learning, we are creating something truly special—a place where no one is left behind.

“This is more than football. This is more than education, This is opportunity, growth, community. This is the STFC & Mi Community Hub.”

Among those at the launch of the scheme was Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins, leader of the Conservative group at Stratford District Council and also a retired head teacher.

Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins

She congratulated the project, adding: “This is all about hope. Without hope there is no drive, without hope there is no aspiration, without hope there is depression and without hope there are no dreams. Football clubs have been places that have always been filled with hope.

“Everyone needs to be able to face the days ahead with the spirit of adventure, compassion, honesty and confidence. Everyone needs to be able to brace the turbulent seas which they are bound to confront and be able to sail their ship into the quiet waters that lie ahead. This partnership will enable this.”

Mi has a 60-year heritage in training in more than 50 countries around the world. Its core business is providing high quality vocational training and apprenticeships with clients, including Royal Mail, Renault and Volvo. Its educational hubs are a new venture and are part of Mi’s commitment to giving people a chance.

Jed’s story

JED McCrory took charge of Stratford Town five years ago following a history of involvement in professional sport having been chairman at Swindon Town and co-owner of Premiership rugby union side Worcester Warriors.

But he came from far humbler surroundings as he explained to guests at the launch of the community learning hub.

He said: “I was born on the Falls Road to a Catholic father and a Protestant mother in 1970. I understand what racism is, I suffered it in silence. Every time I opened my mouth with an Irish accent I got into a scrap.

“We came over to Luton and moved onto an Irish/Jamaican council estate and absolutely loved it. It was the highlight of my life learning different cultures.

“One of my friends went down to Luton athletics. He couldn’t afford spikes, we didn’t even know what they were. They wouldn’t let him run because he didn’t have anything. He didn’t say anything to us otherwise we’d have had a whip round on the estate because that’s how we were back then. About 18 months later he was found dead on the corridor outside the flats, overdosed on heroin.

“When I look at some of these kids and what they have to go through then that’s why I do what I do. I look at the friends I was brought up with and remember what opportunities we had – playing football on the estate and in the local park without the fear of being stabbed.

“What we are doing is giving these kids hope.

“You should all be extremely proud of your football club for what it does and I don’t feel it gets the support it deserves at times. I keep looking at the number of kids we bring into the club and constantly ask how we can make them better people and how we can help them go forward in society.”