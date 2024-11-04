Stratford Foodbank’s £3,000 appeal to give children books this Christmas

STRATFORD Foodbank is launching a Christmas appeal with a difference.

Since April the charity has been asking for donations of used, but good condition, children’s books for youngsters accompanying adults at foodbank sessions to take home with them.

The foodbank was overwhelmed by the incredible generosity and support with one client saying: “I don’t want to have to bring my children to a foodbank session, but having a box full of books that my child can sit and go through and choose one to take home, has made it a much less stressful experience.”

As a result, the foodbank now wants to bring the magic of books to families in Stratford and the surrounding area this Christmas by giving a £5 book token to each child whose family receives a Christmas hamper. Last year the charity’s Christmas hampers benefited 600 children so it needs to raise £3,000 for the project.

“We want to focus on this campaign because of the increasing poverty gap, worsened by the recent cost-of-living crisis,” the charity said.

“This means increasingly children are growing up without adequate access to books. The impact of this is enormous and lasts a lifetime. Children who are given the time and resources to become readers benefit from greater opportunities, a better grasp on language, improved self-esteem and empathy as well as increased attainment.

“Books are more than a gift under the tree – they bring families together, spark joy and provide comfort in times of stress.”

To support the Christmas appeal text XMASBOOK to 70450 to donate £5. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message. Alternatively, visit the foodbank’s Just Giving page at Justgiving.com/stratforduponavon-foodbank