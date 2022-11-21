Stratford Foodbank needs support as referrals leap by 80 per cent

THE cost-of-living crisis has seen the number of people needing help from Stratford Foodbank increase by just under 80 per cent in three months.

The increase in demand has led the charity to appeal to people to donate to the foodbank and for shoppers to support this year’s Tesco Winter Food Collection.

Stratford Foodbank operations manager Zoe Ballinger, right, and volunteer Jane Riley stocking the shelves with what they have. Photo: Mark Williamson F30/5/2498. (60778549)

From Thursday, 1st to Saturday, 3rd December, customers at the Tesco Superstore in Stratford will be encouraged to pick up an extra item or two as part of their weekly shop and leave them in special donation trollies on the way out of store.

The collection is one of more than 800 taking place at Tesco stores nationwide as part of the supermarket chain’s ongoing support for the Trussell Trust, which runs foodbanks across the country. As well as organising the events, Tesco makes a financial donation of 20 per cent of the value of the items donated by the public.

Kate Morris, projects manager at Stratford Foodbank, said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis has put increased pressure on people living in our area and we’re seeing more people than ever before being forced to use our foodbank.

“We always see a rise in need during the winter months and in the last three months we have seen a 78 per cent increase in people being supported, therefore the donations we receive through the Tesco collection will be critical in helping us continue to provide emergency food parcels to everyone who is facing hunger over this winter.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Tesco customers in Stratford, especially at a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze. The donations you make will be vital in helping us support people in our local community this winter.”

The Tesco collection will include items needed to support the foodbank’s Christmas hamper project taking place in December, in addition to everyday essential items for the charity’s emergency food parcels.

A list of the most needed items can be found at https://stratforduponavon.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.