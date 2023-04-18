Stratford Foodbank appeals for help as its stocks start to run out

DONATIONS are desperately needed at Stratford Foodbank as it continues to deal with a record-breaking number of people needing its help.

Last month, the charity said, was its busiest since it opened in 2013 with

550 people helped with food parcels. But its supplies are now so low that its warehouses are running dry and it is having to buy items to ensure people don’t go hungry.

Stratford Foodbank (63603532)

A spokesperson said: “We have given out over five tonnes more food in the first three months of this year, than we have received in donations. Our warehouse reserve stocks are depleted and for the first time ever we are having to buy large quantities of food items each week.

“As a result of this we are embarking on a significant drive appealing for food and/or money donations to help us support people in our local community.”

Items needed include:

Long-life fruit juice

Tinned fruit

Pasta sauce

Curry sauce - tinned/jar

Cup-a-soup packets

Packets of plain noodles

Jelly/Angel Delight

Squash/cordial

Tinned meat or vegetarian meals such as curry/Bolognese/chicken in sauce

Men’s deodorant

Adult toothbrushes

Shampoo

Toilet roll

Bars of soap

Items can be donated at the foodbank and most supermarkets, including: The Foodbank Warehouse in the Fred Winter Centre, Guild Street, Waitrose, Tesco Birmingham Road, Tesco Express Banbury Road, Morrisons, Co-op, Lidl, Aldi and Sainsbury’s.

To make a cash donation, visit Stratforduponavon.foodbank.org.uk