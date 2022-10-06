A FEASTI-VAL of food, drink and entertainment filled Stratford town centre across three days Last weekend for the annual Stratford Food Festival.

Foodies of all ages turned out in their thousands and enjoyed fantastic flavours from the region and around the world with a huge number of places to eat and drink within Stratford, complemented by over 120 artisan food producers, sweet treats, dairy produce, and other culinary delights on Bridge Street, High Street, Wood Street and Henley Street.

Experts from local businesses took to the demonstration kitchen stage to deliver free hints and tips with a variety of cooking and mixology demonstrations, including Chris Butler from event sponsors, Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar.