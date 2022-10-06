Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Food festival was a treat on the street for visitors

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:20, 06 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A FEASTI-VAL of food, drink and entertainment filled Stratford town centre across three days Last weekend for the annual Stratford Food Festival.

Foodies of all ages turned out in their thousands and enjoyed fantastic flavours from the region and around the world with a huge number of places to eat and drink within Stratford, complemented by over 120 artisan food producers, sweet treats, dairy produce, and other culinary delights on Bridge Street, High Street, Wood Street and Henley Street.

Experts from local businesses took to the demonstration kitchen stage to deliver free hints and tips with a variety of cooking and mixology demonstrations, including Chris Butler from event sponsors, Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE