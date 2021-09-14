Stratford Food Festival returns this weekend - what's on and when

David Pearson, owner of Mor bakery in Stratford will be involved at the weekend.

MORE than 100 stalls have now been confirmed for the return of the Stratford Food Festival next weekend.

The event takes place on 18-19th September with an action-packed programme of demonstrations, workshops and tastings.

Organised by Stratforward BID and sponsored by Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar, the festival’s food market will feature more than 110 stalls in Bridge Street, High Street and Henley Street.

Bridge Street will also host the Cookery and Drinks Theatre where the action kicks-off at 10.30am on Saturday and 11am on Sunday. Saturday starts with Sour Dough Drama from Mor Bakery, with further insights from Hotel du Vin, Loxleys, Salt and Wildwood to follow – and Shakespeare Distillery rounds off the day with gin tasting, a talk and bingo.

The Embankment launches Sunday’s action with Paella Perfect, before handing over to Veeno, HR Coffee Bar, The Fourteas and, finally, Bobapom, who will create stunning bubble tea.

The workshops are on the Sunday, in Bell Court, with sessions on the hour from 11am featuring Pizza Express, The Spotted Treehouse, Ask Italian, Roly’s Fudge and Vin Neuf’s wine tasting. These sessions can be booked in advance.

Bell Court will also host live music.

Stratforward marketing manager Tor Wilkes said: “We know people are ready for a day out, so we are delighted to bring back an event that is great fun and puts the spotlight on the hospitality businesses at the heart of Stratford. It is a chance for our cafés, pubs and restaurants to remind everyone of the remarkable variety of food and drink on offer in the town, as we look to a brighter future.

“Between our established businesses – many of whom are sharing a few of their secrets in the demonstration or workshop sessions – and the wide-ranging stalls taking part, you will probably want to be in Stratford on both days, to make sure you don’t miss out!”

The festival runs from 9-6pm on the Saturday and 10am-4.30pm on the Sunday.

Visit www.stratforward.co.uk/events/stratford-town-centre-food-festival.