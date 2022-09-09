Stratford Food Festival postponed after death of Her Majesty The Queen

STRATFORD’S Food Festival has been postponed following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The event, which attracts thousands of people into town over three days, had been due to start next Friday (16th September).

A packed Bridge Street during 2021's Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson S94/9/21/8846. (59221214)

However, Stratford BID, which organises the festival along with market operator LSD Promotions, has made the decision to postpone the celebration of food and drink until the end of the month.

In a statement, Stratford BID said: “The Stratford-upon-Avon BID, alongside our sponsors and partners involved in the event, are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the whole of the royal family and all who loved her.

Exotic pastries at Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson S94/9/21/8864. (59221207)

“As a result, Stratford Food Festival, scheduled to take place on Friday, 16th September, Saturday, 17th September and Sunday, 18th September, will no longer take place on these dates.”

In a Tweet, the organisers added that the new dates were Friday, 30th September until Sunday, 2nd October.

Stratford's Dragon Boat Race, due to take place this weekend, has also been postponed. For details, click here.