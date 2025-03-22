Stratford food and motoring festival to return to pre-Covid glory days

PLANS are being hatched for a return of the Stratford motor and food festivals that will be organised in the spirit of the pre-Covid days.

Aaron Corsi, who started as Stratford BID manager last October, offered reassurances that he is finalising plans with businesses and would be revealing dates and the general strategy next week.

He told the Herald: “We will be announcing the details and dates for the two larger BID-organised events in town this year, the Festival of Motoring in early July and the Food Festival later in September. And we will also be sharing with BID members how the businesses in town can get involved in events such as the Birthday Celebrations in April, the Stratford Literary Festival (8th to 11th May) and Pursuits Festival (10th to 11th May).”

He added: “We as a town are lucky to have numerous organisations and individuals who support Stratford by organising and volunteering at events.

“It’s great to be having joined-up conversations on how we can all work together in animating Stratford for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Motoring Festival taking place in Stratford in 2018.

Meanwhile, following the Herald’s series of articles highlighting the highs and lows of trading in the town currently, businessman and former mayor Kevin Taylor wrote in to suggest ways the town could be reinvigorated, and submitted ‘Reimagining Stratford: A Blueprint for a Thriving Town Centre’ to the Herald (see next week’s Points of View).

Mr Taylor said: “The Herald articles highlight real concerns, but the town’s future is not set in stone. With the right leadership, collaboration, and commitment to change, we can create a town centre that thrives.”

In his action plan, Mr Taylor addressed many of the usual concerns, but highlighted some fresh and radical approaches.

This included: pedestrian-friendly zones; encouraging later opening hours for retail and attractions and support for live entertainment including street theatre; host more riverside events, including return of the river festival; develop an app-based walking tour that combines history with augmented reality experiences; launch a Stratford loyalty card for all residents offering discounts at independent stores; and create a social hub for residents and visitors.

Mr Taylor concluded: “Stratford is a town with an incredible history and an even greater future – if we take the right steps now.

“It’s not enough to simply acknowledge the issues; we need clear leadership, collaboration, and proactive decision-making to transform Stratford’s town centre into a vibrant, people-first destination.

“By working together with a clear plan, Stratford can not only survive but thrive – becoming a national example of how to rejuvenate a historic town while embracing modern trends.

“The opportunity is here. Let’s seize it.”